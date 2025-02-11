JERASH HOLDINGS (US Earnings Results: $JRSH Reports Quarterly Earnings

JERASH HOLDINGS (US ($JRSH) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.00 per share, beating estimates of -$0.02 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $35,390,000, missing estimates of $38,403,000 by $-3,013,000.
JERASH HOLDINGS (US Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of JERASH HOLDINGS (US stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 22,427 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $67,505
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 21,870 shares (+58.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $65,828
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 20,475 shares (+55.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $61,629
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 2,395 shares (-3.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,208
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,661 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,999
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 821 shares (-9.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,471
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 461 shares (-21.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,387
