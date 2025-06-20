JERASH HOLDINGS (US Earnings Preview: Recent $JRSH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

JERASH HOLDINGS (US ($JRSH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $33,354,000 and earnings of $0.01 per share.
JERASH HOLDINGS (US Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of JERASH HOLDINGS (US stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 25,936 shares (+16.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,182
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 23,369 shares (+185.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,454
- UBS GROUP AG added 16,836 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,242
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 13,879 shares (+22.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,188
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 12,640 shares (+13.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,976
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 6,974 shares (+30.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,711
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,149 shares (-2.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,906
