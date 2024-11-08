Jerash Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend for Investors

Jerash Holdings (US) ( (JRSH) ) has shared an announcement.
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., a key player in the sportswear and outerwear manufacturing for global brands like VF Corporation and New Balance, announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share. This dividend, payable on November 29, 2024, reflects the company’s commitment to rewarding its investors, providing an attractive opportunity for those interested in dividend-paying stocks.
