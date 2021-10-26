JERA wins TEPCO auction to offer extra power capacity in winter

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest power generator JERA said on Tuesday it had won an auction by Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) 9501.T to provide extra power generation capacity during this winter to make up for any shortfall in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

The auction was held in September by TEPCO Power Grid Inc for up to 800 megawatts (MW) power source as a part of the country's efforts to avoid any recurrence of the electricity crisis suffered during last winter, when customers were urged to ration usage to prevent blackouts.

JERA will restart the 600 MW No.5 unit of its Anegasaki liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fired power station in Chiba, near Tokyo, during January 4 and February 28, it said in a statement.

The unit has been mothballed since April this year.

TEPCO Power Grid separately said that it had secured a total of 631 MW additional power generation capacity for this winter through the auction, including 52 MW of demand response, or reduced use by electricity consumers.

The highest bidding price was 15,530 yen per kilowatt(KW) and average bidding price was 14,440 yen per KW, it said in a statement.

"With the auction, we have now secured excess capacity at above 3% in January and February," a spokesman at TEPCO Power Grid said. Excess capacity below 3% could lead to supply shortages and possibly even blackouts.

Japanese industry ministry has been taking various measures to avoid a power crisis this winter, including ensuring adequate fuels inventory at major utilities, especially LNG which fell short last winter.

Japan's inventories of LNG as of mid-October are at the highest level in five years for the time of the year, the industry ministry said last week, as a wider energy crunch gripping many countries raises the prospect of a second winter of shortages.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christina Fincher)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.