JERA starts operating new Yokosuka coal-fired power plant

TOKYO, June 30 (Reuters) - JERA, Japan's biggest power generator, said on Friday the No.1 coal-fired power generation unit at its Yokosuka thermal power station, near Tokyo, has begun commercial operation.

The move comes amid growing criticism from climate activists and some investors over its continued use of power plants that are fired by the polluting fuel.

The 650 megawatts (MW) unit is a high efficiency power plant that uses an ultra-supercritical (USC) technology and will contribute to a stable electricity supply, the company said.

JERA, also one of the world's biggest importers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), plans to start operation of another 650-MW coal-fired power plant at Yokosuka in February 2024.

The company will continue to move forward in replacing aging equipment with new power plants as it works to contribute to a stable electricity supply and reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, it said.

JERA is a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings 9501.T and Chubu Electric Power 9502.T.

Japan has built a series of new coal-fired power plants over the past several years as it struggled to restart its nuclear power stations which are still mostly shut down in the wake of the Fukushima disaster in 2011.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by David Evans)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.