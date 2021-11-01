JERA says it has adequate LNG inventories toward winter

TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest power generator JERA holds higher inventory of liquefied natural gas (LNG) than last year and it has adequate stocks for the winter demand season, its official said on Monday.

"We have been securing supply quite heavily, which put us take on risk of holding excess fuel. But we are doing everything we can," said Takashi Noguchi, executive officer at JERA, one of the world's largest LNG buyers.

"At this stage, we think we are holding enough stock for this winter," he told reporters.

His comments confirm the industry's ministry's data that Japan's LNG inventories held by major utilities as of mid-October were at the highest level in five years as a wider energy crunch gripping many countries raised the prospect of a second winter of shortages.

Electricity prices in Japan rose to their highest in nearly 10 months on Monday, amid elevated global prices for LNG and coal — the main fuels to supply country's $150 billion power market.

To supplement the fuel shortage last winter, JERA, which imports about 32 million tonnes of LNG a year, urgently bought 3 million tonnes of LNG in spot market between November and early March, Noguchi said.

JERA, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings 9501.T and Chubu Electric Power 9502.T, last week reported that its net profit fell 60% to 43.8 billion yen ($383 million) in the April-September period due to higher fuel procurement cost.

A hefty impairment loss on its stake in the Formosa 2 offshore wind power project in Taiwan due to a delay in construction amid the COVID-19 pandemic also dented its profit despite a 65 billion yen gain from its trading unit in Singapore.

JERA also slashed its full-year profit forecast to zero from 40 billion yen, blaming increased fuel prices.

($1 = 114.3700 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, editing by Louise Heavens)

