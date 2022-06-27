JERA moves forward restart day of Anegasaki power unit amid tight supply

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - JERA, Japan's biggest power generator, said on Monday it will bring forward the restart schedule of an aged unit of its Angeasaki power station, near Tokyo, by two days in light of tight power supply in the metropolitan area this week.

Japan scrambled on Monday to avert a looming power crunch as temperatures climbed nationwide, with authorities warning of higher than expected demand after the rainy season ended in the capital, Tokyo, at its earliest since record-keeping began.

JERA now plans to restart the 45-year-old 600 megawatts (MW) No.5 gas-fired unit in Anegasaki on June 29, instead of the planned July 1.

To help ensure adequate electricity supply on Monday, JERA also shortened or rescheduled maintenance at its two thermal power plants while boosting output of some of its power units above designed capacity, the company said in a statement.

The power generator also said that two units of its Hekinan thermal power station will resume operations this week after a major industrial water leak in central Japan disrupted supply, forcing the two units to be shut down on May 25.

