JEPQ Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for JEPQ

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the JEPQ ETF (Symbol: JEPQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.60, changing hands as low as $52.46 per share. JEPQ shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JEPQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JEPQ's low point in its 52 week range is $44.95 per share, with $56.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.38.

