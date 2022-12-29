Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the JEPI ETF, which added 7,025,000 units, or a 2.3% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF, which added 1,050,000 units, for a 36.8% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of FSIG, in morning trading today Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is up about 5.8%.

VIDEO: JEPI, FSIG: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.