Stocks
JEPI

JEPI ETF: Here’s What Technical Indicators Reveal

April 11, 2023 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by Amit Singh for TipRanks ->

With a stellar dividend yield of 11.43% and monthly payouts, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is a compelling ETF (Exchange Traded Fund). While JEPI is an attractive income investment, TipRanks’ technical analysis tool signals a Buy on JEPI near its current levels.  

JEPI’s price bounced back after taking support near $51.8. Further, based on its price being above its 20-and 50-day EMA (exponential moving averages), the current trend is bullish.

JEPI’s 50-day exponential moving average is $53.30, while the ETF’s price is $54.45, making it a Buy.

Per TipRanks’ technical analysis tool, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF’s 50-Day EMA is $53.30, while its price is $54.45, making it a Buy. Further, JEPI’s short-duration EMA (20-day) also signals a Buy.

While moving averages make JEPI a Buy, its RSI (Relative Strength Index) is 63.21, implying a Neutral signal. Furthermore, it faces immediate resistance at the $55.17 and $55.88 levels, which happen to be recent swing highs (refer to the graph below).

What’s the Prediction for the JEPI ETF?

JEPI is a Buy based on TipRanks’ easy-to-read summary signals (which combine the moving averages and the technical indicators into a single, summarized call).

While JEPI is on an uptrend, it has further upside potential based on the consensus view of over 2K analysts. Per the recommendations of 1,714 analysts, the 12-month average JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF price target of $60.66 implies 11.41% upside potential.0000000000

The JEPI ETF has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Among the 1,714 analysts providing ratings on 117 holdings of JEPI, 64.53% have given a Buy rating, 32.09% have assigned a Hold rating, and 3.38% have given a Sell rating.

JEPI’s focus on fundamentally strong stocks to generate monthly income, an inflation-beating yield, and a low expense ratio of 0.35% make it an attractive investment. 

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JEPI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.