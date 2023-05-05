JEPI Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JEPI

In trading on Friday, shares of the JEPI ETF (Symbol: JEPI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.70, changing hands as high as $54.80 per share. JEPI shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JEPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JEPI's low point in its 52 week range is $49.92 per share, with $58.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.69.

