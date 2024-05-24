News & Insights

JEP Holdings Refinances Loan with Favorable Terms

May 24, 2024 — 06:18 am EDT

JEP Holdings Ltd. (SG:1J4) has released an update.

JEP Holdings Ltd. has made public that its subsidiary, JEP Precision Engineering Pte Ltd, secured a S$13 million loan from its majority shareholder UMS Holdings Limited, to refinance an existing higher-interest loan. The six-year unsecured loan with a 3.70% interest rate is a strategic move to benefit from more favorable terms, as other financial institutions offered rates up to 4.50%.

