JEP Holdings Refinances Loan with Favorable Terms

JEP Holdings Ltd. has made public that its subsidiary, JEP Precision Engineering Pte Ltd, secured a S$13 million loan from its majority shareholder UMS Holdings Limited, to refinance an existing higher-interest loan. The six-year unsecured loan with a 3.70% interest rate is a strategic move to benefit from more favorable terms, as other financial institutions offered rates up to 4.50%.

