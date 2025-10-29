Jentech Precision Industrial Co. (TWSE:3653) Price Target Increased by 630.10% to 3,249.72

The average one-year price target for Jentech Precision Industrial Co. (TWSE:3653) has been revised to NT$3,249.72 / share. This is an increase of 630.10% from the prior estimate of NT$445.11 dated September 20, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$3,217.86 to a high of NT$3,345.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.65% from the latest reported closing price of NT$2,115.00 / share.

Jentech Precision Industrial Co. Maintains 0.46% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.46%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.83% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jentech Precision Industrial Co.. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3653 is 0.22%, an increase of 5.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.25% to 10,547K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,409K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,200K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,467K shares , representing a decrease of 22.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3653 by 14.89% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,093K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,325K shares , representing a decrease of 21.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3653 by 10.38% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 774K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWT - iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF holds 640K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 642K shares , representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3653 by 8.05% over the last quarter.

