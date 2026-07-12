Jensen Huang's Blue-Collar Millionaire Prediction Lifted Quanta Services' Backlog to $48 Billion

Key Points

Quanta Services offers a unique way to invest in AI infrastructure by building the power grid and electrical systems that data centers depend on.

Management projects the total addressable market through 2030 is $2.4 trillion.

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For a while now, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang has been making a point that runs counter to the usual AI hype. The bottleneck in building out artificial intelligence, he argues, isn't just chips, it's the electricians, pipefitters, and grid crews needed to raise the data centers, fabs, and power lines those chips depend on. He's gone so far as to suggest skilled tradespeople could become a new class of high earners. That thesis has a very real corporate beneficiary, and its backlog just told the story.

Why Quanta Services sits at the center of the build-out

Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) is a specialty contractor that strings transmission lines, builds substations, and wires interconnections that enable a hyperscaler to power a new campus. When Quanta reported earlier this year, its total backlog, essentially the work already signed and waiting to be done, reached a record of $48.5 billion. Management frames the longer-term opportunity as a $2.4 trillion addressable market through 2030, driven by aging grids, new power generation, and the enormous electricity loads that AI facilities represent.

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The moat most investors overlook: Quanta trains its own workforce

Here's the angle I find more interesting than the backlog figure itself. If labor is the true constraint on the AI build-out, then the company that controls its own labor supply holds a quiet advantage. Quanta does exactly that. It owns Northwest Lineman College, which trains thousands of pre-apprentices, apprentices, and journey-level line workers every year, and it runs its own advanced training centers to develop crews across its service lines.

That matters because you cannot conjure a journeyman lineworker overnight; the training takes years. While competitors bid against each other for the same scarce workers, Quanta is busy manufacturing them, then deploying them on its own projects. In a market where nearly every contractor tells investors the limit is people rather than demand, owning the pipeline of skilled hands is a genuine, durable edge.

None of this makes Quanta a sure thing. The same labor shortage that helps it can also cap how fast it grows, since even Quanta can only train and retain so many workers at once. Large infrastructure projects can slip or be delayed, backlog is a signal of future work rather than guaranteed profit, and heavy reliance on utility and data-center customers ties Quanta's fortunes to their spending plans. The stock has also climbed sharply, which leaves less room for error if results ever disappoint.

The takeaway for investors

Quanta Services is one of the clearest ways to invest in the physical side of the AI story -- the concrete, copper, and cooling behind Huang's vision -- without betting on which chipmaker wins. The record backlog confirms that demand is real, and the company's control over its skilled workforce is the kind of advantage that's hard for rivals to quickly replicate. For investors who believe the trades are about to have their moment, this is a name worth studying, provided you're comfortable buying after a strong run.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Quanta Services. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.