Jensen Huang Sees $1 Trillion in Demand: 3 AI Stocks to Buy Now

Key Points

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang sees cumulative demand for Blackwell and Rubin chips reaching $1 trillion through 2027.

Growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure positions Nvidia, Dell, and Amazon Web Services for strong growth.

Dell's high-performance servers and Amazon's cloud services play key roles in enabling the use of AI across the enterprise market.

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Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang said at GTC 2026 that there is roughly $1 trillion of cumulative demand for Nvidia's Blackwell and Rubin chips through 2027. That's a big jump from the $500 billion worth of demand he shared a year ago.

That comment arguably matters more for investors today than it did back then. Valuations across several artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure leaders have come down in recent months, yet Huang's message is that AI demand remains strong.

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Nvidia is the obvious beneficiary. But Huang also called out Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) in his keynote. Here's why all three could be smart buys right now.

Nvidia: The AI chip leader

Huang's insight into purchase orders from top AI companies, researchers, and sovereign nations, all customers of Nvidia's products, points to significant growth for the business.

Nvidia supplies the essential components to build AI data centers. It offers a range of different chips (not just GPUs), networking components, and, most importantly, its CUDA software platform. CUDA is the key piece of Nvidia's moat, enabling customers to tailor the GPU to optimally power a range of tasks, including training large language models.

Nvidia is using this advantage to generate high margins. Last year, revenue grew 65% year over year to $216 billion, and the company converted that revenue into $120 billion in profit.

However, growth is not guaranteed. There are risks, including competition from rival chipmakers. The odds favor Nvidia continuing to maintain its lead, but if growing demand from custom chip suppliers starts to pressure revenue in Nvidia's data center business, that could limit the stock's upside.

Still, Nvidia remains one of the top AI stock holdings for hedge funds, according to The Motley Fool's research. The stock trades at just 22 times this year's earnings and 17 times next year's consensus earnings estimate. If demand remains as strong as Huang suggests and Nvidia continues to deliver, the stock has room to move higher.

Dell Technologies: The leader in AI servers

Growing demand for Nvidia's GPUs means there needs to be server racks to plug them into. This spells more sales for the world's leading server supplier -- Dell Technologies. More orders for Dell's servers could benefit the stock, which trades at a relatively modest 12 times forward earnings.

Dell's business is split between infrastructure solutions (servers, storage, networking) and client solutions (PCs). While the PC side has been sluggish in recent years, the infrastructure segment has been the growth engine. Last year, it surged 40% year over year to $61 billion in revenue.

Huang specifically called out the partnership between Dell and Palantir Technologies during the GTC 2026 keynote address. Nvidia chips power the Dell AI Factory and serve as the backbone Palantir relies on to scale its AI operating system for sovereign and enterprise customers. This collaboration between these companies shows how valuable Dell is to the broader AI ecosystem.

Dell's AI business is exploding, with AI-optimized server revenue up 342% year over year in the fourth quarter, reaching $9 billion. Given this momentum, Dell's valuation leaves room for upside if it continues to execute. Analysts expect earnings to grow at an annualized rate of 15% in the next several years.

Amazon: The leader in cloud computing

Amazon has the look of an unstoppable business. It serves hundreds of millions of customers through its online retail store, but it has also developed fast-growing, high-margin revenue streams in other services such as advertising and cloud computing.

On the AI infrastructure side, the growth engine is Amazon Web Services (AWS), the leading enterprise cloud platform. AWS growth accelerated last year, with revenue up 24% year over year in the fourth quarter.

Importantly, AWS left some revenue on the table during 2025, as demand for AI services exceeded the capacity of its data centers. As Amazon invests in expanding compute capacity, that constraint can ease, potentially supporting stronger growth than investors are pricing in at current share prices.

Huang addressed this opportunity at GTC 2026, saying that OpenAI's recent partnership with AWS could drive "enormous consumption" of cloud computing.

OpenAI recently selected AWS as its exclusive cloud provider for its Frontier enterprise platform, helping companies to build, deploy, and manage AI agents. This could drive sustained usage-based cloud spending, serving as a catalyst for Amazon's growth since AWS generates roughly half of the company's profits.

Analysts expect earnings to grow 18% annually in the coming years. Assuming Amazon performs in line with those estimates, the stock should be a rewarding investment for patient investors. On the basis of its operating cash flow, it is trading at the lowest multiple in over a decade.

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John Ballard has positions in Amazon, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.