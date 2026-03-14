Jensen Huang Says the "Agentic AI Inflection Point Has Arrived." Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy for 2026.

Key Points

Agentic AI is the next step in the development of the technology.

Nvidia's Omniverse represents a digital training ground of sorts for AI programs.

Google's Project Mariner is a consumer-grade agentic AI program available on the market right now.

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When Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) released its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 on Feb. 25, CEO Jensen Huang stated that artificial intelligence's (AI's) "inflection point has arrived."

He was referring to agentic AI, or AI programs capable of acting on their own.

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When you submit a query to ChatGPT or Claude, the AI program generates a response and that's the end of it. Despite the complexity of the program, our average interactions with it follow a simple input-output loop.

But an AI agent is capable of taking direction from a human and then acting on behalf of that human to execute those instructions. I think this is more of what people had in mind when ChatGPT launched back in 2022.

For example, you could tell an AI agent to buy tickets to next week's football game and the program would do it for you. You could probably tell it what section you'd like to sit in and to find you seats close to a bathroom if you wanted.

That sounds a lot more like the sort of Jetsons-esque robot butler I'm sure many of us imagined when AI first started coming into public use.

I'm surprised at the speed with which we've arrived at agentic AI. Early versions of these programs are now available to the public, less than three years since ChatGPT launched. And there are two stocks in particular set to profit from it.

Cyber reality

Up first is, of course, Nvidia. The company already makes the graphics processing units (GPUs) that many of the most advanced AI programs run on.

You can bet Nvidia isn't letting go of its early lead in AI easily. That's why the company offers Omniverse to AI developers.

The next goal of agentic AI is allowing AI programs to interact with the physical world. Omniverse is a group of libraries and microservices designed to allow for the development of digital twins or simulating robotics.

A digital twin is a 1-to-1 copy of a building or even a whole city in cyberspace. It can be used to plan alterations to its real-world counterpart or to optimize workflows in physical space. The robotics simulation is an interesting one. It allows someone developing a program to pilot a robot to train that program in a simulation without the need for building a physical obstacle course or training ground for said program. It allows for faster and cheaper training of a robot in a fully digital environment.

So, in some ways you can look at Omniverse as a training ground for agentic AI. It's where AI will learn how to cross from the digital world into the physical one.

And I wouldn't worry about Nvidia's financial health, the quarterly results I already mentioned were nothing short of spectacular. Revenue was up 65% year over year in fiscal 2026, diluted earnings per share (EPS) were up 67%, and the company has a net profit margin of 55.6%.

A-Z agent

Google's parent company, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), rolled out its Project Mariner AI agent in late December 2024. In May 2025 it got an upgrade allowing it to run 10 or more simultaneous tasks in Google's cloud.

Project Mariner is available to customers who purchase the $250/month VIP subscription and it can browse the web and interact with websites on behalf of the person directing it.

The ticket-buying example I gave earlier is actually something Project Mariner can do right now.

Mariner is still in its early testing phases but it's already capable of navigating and interacting with websites on behalf of its user autonomously and it's integrated into the Chrome browser, which is far and away the most popular browser in the world with nearly 70% market share.

Alphabet is emerging as a leader in AI. Its Gemini program has grown from 7% market share to 21% since 2023 and it's likely to overtake ChatGPT and become the second most popular large language model (LLM) on the market.

And now, with Project Mariner expanding the capabilities of Gemini to include agentic uses and Alphabet's financial edge over start-ups like OpenAI and Anthropic, the company is set to become the dominant AI company.

Speaking of that financial edge: In Q4 and full-year 2025, Alphabet grew its revenue 15% over 2024 to $402.8 billion and it grew its diluted EPS 34.4%.

It also has a net profit margin of 32.81% while OpenAI and Anthropic are both a few years away from profitability at the very least.

Alphabet is a serious heavyweight, and it's throwing that weight behind AI, including agentic AI.

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James Hires has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.