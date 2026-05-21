Jensen Huang Said Something Surprising About AI. Here's Why Nvidia Investors Should Pay Attention.

Key Points

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's comments at Dell Technologies World were overshadowed by Nvidia's upcoming earnings.

If Huang is correct with his AI demand prediction, AI stocks are seriously undervalued.

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Before he announced Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) blockbuster first-quarter earnings results, CEO Jensen Huang showed up at a different company's big event.

Huang joined Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) CEO Michael Dell onstage at the company's Dell Technologies World on Monday to reveal the latest updates to the Dell AI Factory. Given all the focus on Nvidia's latest earnings, his remarks didn't get a lot of coverage.

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But one of Huang's comments was truly surprising. Here's why Nvidia shareholders (along with every AI investor) should pay attention.

What Huang said about AI

Huang and Dell had a lot to say that wouldn't surprise anyone who's been following either company. For instance, he reiterated that "There is a massive AI investment boom that's already underway."

But then Huang made this truly surprising comment: "We've now arrived at the era of useful AI, which is the reason why demand is going parabolic, utterly parabolic."

Think about that for a moment: Jensen Huang is suggesting that up until now, AI hasn't truly been "useful." That would mean that the disruptive effects it's already had on businesses, global economies, and our way of life in general are nothing compared to what's to come.

Also, remember that Nvidia completely sold out its entire 2026 supply of cloud GPUs before the end of 2025. And yet its CEO is suggesting that demand for his products is only just now going "parabolic." In other words, Huang doesn't expect the rapid increase in demand for AI infrastructure and faster AI processor speeds to plateau, but to continue to increase exponentially from here until the demand line is nearly vertical.

If Huang is correct, Nvidia's growth potential -- along with that of many other AI stocks -- is much bigger than its current valuation suggests, and investors may want to buy in now before the stock, too, goes parabolic.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

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John Bromels has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.