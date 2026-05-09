Jensen Huang Just Made a Major Announcement. Here's What It Means for Nvidia Investors.

Key Points

Nvidia is creating open-source quantum artificial intelligence (AI) models called Nvidia Ising.

The company wants to be the "brains" of quantum computing.

Quantum computing is still many years away from being commercially viable.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Over the past few years, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has gone from a mid-tier tech company to the world's most valuable public company, with a market cap of over $5.1 trillion as of May 7. It has the artificial intelligence (AI) boom to thank, but you could make the strong case that the AI boom wouldn't have happened without Nvidia.

Nvidia isn't just stopping at its highly sought-after GPUs, either. Its CEO, Jensen Huang, announced that the company had created the world's first family of open-source quantum AI models, called Nvidia Ising.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

If you're wondering what that means, you're not alone. But to put it semi-simply: Quantum computing is a new way of solving massive problems that is millions of times more powerful than a traditional computer or supercomputer. The problem, though, is that quantum computing is still in its early stages and has too many errors and stability issues to be a viable mainstream option.

Instead of joining companies like Alphabet, IonQ, and IBM that are building hardware to make quantum computing work, Nvidia is building the AI software to manage them. No matter who winds up making the best quantum computing hardware, Nvidia is trying to control the "brains" of it.

Quantum computing is a ways off from being commercially practical, but Nvidia Ising shows that the company is positioning itself as part of an emerging technology, even if nothing tangible may come of it in the next decade. That's the long-term vision investors should appreciate.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $471,827!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,319,291!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 9, 2026.

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, International Business Machines, IonQ, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.