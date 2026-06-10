Jensen Huang Just Delivered Fantastic News to Marvell Stock Investors

Key Points

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has given birth to a number of trillion-dollar stocks, specifically in the semiconductor space.

AI hyperscalers are increasingly spreading capital expenditure budgets beyond GPUs.

The shift in AI infrastructure spending benefits Marvell's interconnect and custom silicon businesses.

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently gave Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) a major vote of confidence, declaring that the company could become the next trillion-dollar artificial intelligence (AI) chip stock. While Nvidia's GPUs dominate model training and inference deployments, Huang's comments underscore Marvell's emerging momentum in the AI infrastructure layer.

What is Marvell's role in AI chip stacks?

Marvell offers a complete portfolio purpose-built for hyperscale AI development. Its custom ASICs, high-speed Ethernet controllers, and optical digital signal processors (DSPs) serve as the pipes that move AI workloads within data centers.

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As chip clusters reach hundreds of thousands of accelerators per rack, the bottleneck shifts from compute capacity to low-latency networking and efficient memory transfers. Marvell's silicon solves these problems, enabling big tech to keep its GPU fleets fully optimized rather than plagued by interconnect delays.

AI infrastructure is a multi-year tailwind for Marvell

Cloud giants such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet are committing hundreds of billions of dollars to expand capacity. While Nvidia is an obvious beneficiary of these accelerating capital expenditures, a meaningful slice of every new server rack is also allocated to networking, storage controllers, and custom connectivity chips. That's where Marvell benefits.

What's more lucrative is that these components within the chip stack are consumed at scale with each new deployment. This provides Marvell with revenue visibility and potential to expand profit margins as volumes rise.

The path to a trillion-dollar valuation

Marvell currently sports a market capitalization of $232 billion -- implying roughly 4x upside from Huang's $1 trillion forecast.

If Marvell maintains design wins inside hyperscale data centers, the company's trajectory over the next several years becomes compelling. Consistent double-digit revenue growth, expanding gross margins, and a massive AI infrastructure market could support a trillion-dollar valuation within the decade.

Ultimately, Huang's endorsement highlights that Marvell is no longer a peripheral chip supplier. Rather, the company is swiftly becoming a core enabler of the AI economy. This shift positions patient and disciplined investors for multibagger returns as the next leg of AI infrastructure spending unfolds.

Should you buy stock in Marvell Technology right now?

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Marvell Technology, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.