Jensen Huang Denied Delay Reports for Nvidia's Vera Rubin AI Systems

Key Points

Recent reports suggested that Nvidia's upcoming Vera Rubin processors could face delays due to a variety of reasons.

However, CEO Jensen Huang has denied any such delays.

The arrival of the Vera Rubin chips could supercharge Nvidia stock.

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Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) next-generation Vera Rubin processors and chip systems will be one of the most important product releases in the company's history, so a report about a potential delay in the rollout of the chip giant's upcoming platform is something that investors won't want to see right now.

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst John Vinh and research firm SemiAnalysis recently noted that thermal issues, problems with the qualification of high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and manufacturing problems with networking components could delay the launch of the Rubin systems. However, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang quickly quashed such reports, noting that the company is on track to deliver huge volumes of Vera Rubin systems this year.

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Here's what he said.

Nvidia is on track to produce Vera Rubin systems in "giant" volumes

Bloomberg points out that the reports of a delay in Vera Rubin's rollout are "not true," according to Huang. The Nvidia CEO further said -- "Vera Rubin is already in production. Giant amounts of production incoming."

These comments indicate that Nvidia is on track to meet the incredible demand for its Vera Rubin systems. A potential delay could have slowed down the company's incredible growth trajectory, which is set to improve due to the Rubin systems. After all, the company is anticipating a gigantic $1 trillion in revenue from sales of Vera Rubin and Blackwell processors in 2026 and 2027.

That's double the $500 billion revenue the company was anticipating from these two chip architectures in 2025 and 2026. Clearly, Nvidia sees Vera Rubin as a key driver of its top line for the next couple of years, and Huang's comments suggest that it is indeed on track to deliver an uptick in growth. One of the most important reasons why Vera Rubin will supercharge Nvidia's growth is that it can significantly reduce artificial intelligence (AI) inference costs.

Moreover, Nvidia dominates the AI inference market despite rising competition, and Vera Rubin should ideally help it cement its leadership. As such, it is easy to see why analysts are bullish about Nvidia and expect this AI stock to deliver impressive gains over the coming year.

Wall Street expects Nvidia stock to jump higher, but it could do better

Nvidia's 12-month median price target of $300 points to a potential jump of 45%. What's more, 62 of the 66 analysts covering Nvidia stock rate it as a buy. However, Nvidia could soar past the median price target.

Nvidia's earnings-per-share growth is poised to accelerate in fiscal 2027 to 88%, well above last year's 60% growth. The forecast for the next couple of years points toward a sustained improvement in its bottom line.

If Nvidia trades at 25.5 times earnings (in line with the Nasdaq-100 index) at the end of fiscal 2029 and its earnings per share reach $16.06, its stock price will reach $409. That's double Nvidia's current stock price, indicating that this tech bellwether remains a solid investment, as the impending arrival of Vera Rubin can give its growth and stock price a nice shot in the arm.

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Harsh Chauhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.