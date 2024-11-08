Jensen Group NV Advances Share Buyback Program

Jensen Group NV (GB:0EX6) has released an update.
Jensen Group NV has repurchased 177 of its own shares on Euronext Brussels during the week of November 4 to November 8, 2024, as part of their ongoing share buyback program. The company, a leader in providing sustainable industrial laundry solutions, continues to leverage its expertise to expand its offerings globally.
