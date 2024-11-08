Jensen Group NV Advances Share Buyback Program

Jensen Group NV (GB:0EX6) has released an update.

Jensen Group NV has repurchased 177 of its own shares on Euronext Brussels during the week of November 4 to November 8, 2024, as part of their ongoing share buyback program. The company, a leader in providing sustainable industrial laundry solutions, continues to leverage its expertise to expand its offerings globally.

For further insights into GB:0EX6 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.