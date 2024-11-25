News & Insights

Jensen Group Boosts Share Buyback and Innovation

November 25, 2024 — 01:02 am EST

Jensen Group NV (GB:0EX6) has released an update.

Jensen Group NV has successfully repurchased 600 shares on the Euronext Brussels market, increasing its total to 146,793 shares, representing 1.52% of its outstanding shares. The company continues its share buyback program, aligning with its strategic initiative to enhance shareholder value. Jensen Group is also recognized for its innovative solutions in the industrial laundry sector, emphasizing sustainability and automation.

