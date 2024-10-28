JENSEN-GROUP Advances in Share Buyback Initiative

Jensen Group NV (GB:0EX6) has released an update.

JENSEN-GROUP has purchased 330 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, bringing its total own shares to 145,766, representing 1.51% of its outstanding shares. The company, a leader in sustainable laundry solutions, continues to expand its offerings and maintain a strong presence in the market.

