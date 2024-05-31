Jenscare Scientific Concludes 2023 AGM with Key Approvals

Jenscare Scientific Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:9877) has released an update.

Jenscare Scientific Co., Ltd. announced successful resolutions at its 2023 Annual General Meeting held on May 31, 2024, with a strong turnout of shareholders representing approximately 71.75% of total issued shares. Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of the company’s reports and financial statements for the year 2023, as well as the financial budget for 2024. The AGM, chaired by Mr. LV Shiwen, confirmed the re-election of directors and supervisors for the second session with nearly unanimous approval.

For further insights into HK:9877 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.