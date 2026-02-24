Jenoptik (XTRA:JEN) Price Target Increased by 10.97% to 28.82

The average one-year price target for Jenoptik (XTRA:JEN) has been revised to 28,82 € / share. This is an increase of 10.97% from the prior estimate of 25,97 € dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24,24 € to a high of 34,65 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.09% from the latest reported closing price of 27,42 € / share.

Jenoptik Maintains 1.38% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.38%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.52% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jenoptik. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 18.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JEN is 0.12%, an increase of 15.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.60% to 5,555K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 725K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JEN by 0.35% over the last quarter.

ROBO - ROBO Global(R) Robotics and Automation Index ETF holds 617K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 577K shares , representing an increase of 6.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JEN by 3.05% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 610K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 447K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JEN by 1.88% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 354K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JEN by 1.55% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

