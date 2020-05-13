Jenoptik Slips To Loss In Q1; Says Confident To Meet FY20 Market View

(RTTNews) - German optoelectronics company Jenoptik AG (JNPKF.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter loss after tax was 0.4 million euros, compared to profit of 10.2 million euros last year amid coronavirus crisis. Loss per share was 0.01 euro, compared to profit of 0.18 euro a year ago.

EBIT fell 80.5 percent to 2.5 million euros from 12.8 million euros last year. EBIT margin was 1.5 percent, down from 7 percent a year ago.

Adjusted EBIT was 6.2 million euros, down 51.8 percent from prior year's 12.8 million euros. Adjusted EBIT margin was 3.8 percent.

The group EBITDA came to 13.6 million euros, down 42.9 percent, and EBITDA margin was 8.3 percent, down from 12.9 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA was 17.3 million euros, down 27.4 percent, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.5 percent.

Revenue declined 10.6 percent to 164.4 million euros from last year's 184 million euros. Adjusted for the deconsolidation of Hillos GmbH, revenues fell 7.8 percent.

Adjusted order intake grew 3.6 percent to 211.7 million euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, the company anticipates to be able to achieve the current average market expectations for revenue and EBITDA in 2020.

President & CEO Stefan Traeger said, "As a result of the countermeasures we have taken and in view of an expected stronger second half-year, we anticipate to be able to meet analysts' current average market expectations for the full year 2020 - revenue of around 800 million euros and an EBITDA margin of around 14.3 percent - despite corona-related impacts we see in the second quarter."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.