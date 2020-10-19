Markets

Jenoptik Says Q3 Order Intake Stabilized; Revenue Up Sequentially

(RTTNews) - Jenoptik Group (JNPKF.PK) announced that according to preliminary estimates the order intake in the third quarter has stabilized at previous year's level, following a weak second quarter.

Revenue in the third quarter is below the prior year's figure, but has increased compared to the second quarter of 2020.

The company now expects full-year revenue, without TRIOPTICS, to be in a range of EUR 730 million to EUR 750 million vs prior outlook of EUR 770 million to EUR 790 million, corresponding to a decline of 10 to 13 percent from adjusted prior-year figure. The company expects acquired TRIOPTICS GmbH to make a positive contribution to revenue and earnings.

Jenoptik attributed the lowered revenue outlook to the continuing weak overall economic development and a significantly increased risk of further drastic measures in connection with the Covid19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the company currently expects adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year 2020 at the upper end of the prior range of 14.5 to 15.0 percent.

