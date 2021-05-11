Jenoptik Q1 Earnings Grow On Higher Revenues

(RTTNews) - Jenoptik AG (JNPKF.PK) Tuesday reported earnings of 3.8 million euros or 0.07 euros per share in the first quarter compared with loss of 0.4 million euros or 0.01 euros per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter increased 7 percent to 176 million euros from 164.4 million euros driven by growth in Light & Optics division revenue.

Looking forward to the full-year, Jenoptik sees revenue growth in low double-digit percentage range.

"We see clear signs of increasing demand particularly in our photonics divisions. In view of our well-filled order books, improved cost efficiency, and the contributions from the companies we acquired in fiscal year 2020, we are well on track to achieve our annual targets for 2021," said Stefan Traeger, President & CEO of JENOPTIK AG.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.