Jenoptik H1 Results Climb; Maintains FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Jenoptik AG (JNPKF.PK), an optics and photonics company, on Wednesday reported that its first-half group earnings after tax was 32.7 million euros, significantly higher than prior year's 23.3 million euros. Earnings per share came to 0.56 euros, up from prior year's 0.41 euros.

Group EBIT came to 53.9 million euros, compared with 36.9 million euros in the prior-year period. EBITDA was at 91.6 million euros, up 31.6 percent from last year's 69.6 million euros. The corresponding margin improved to 18.1 percent from prior year's 15.6 percent.

Revenue grew 12.9 percent to 504.9 million euros from last year's 447.2 million euros, driven by the Advanced Photonic Solutions and Smart Mobility Solutions divisions.

As expected, order intake of 546.9 million euros was down from 608.6 million euros a year ago.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect revenue of between 1.05 billion euros and 1.10 billion euros and an EBITDA margin of 19.0 to 19.5 percent.

Stefan Traeger, President & CEO of JENOPTIK, said, "Despite the weakening economic environment, we are very optimistic about achieving our targets for 2023, also in view of our high order backlog. We continue to focus on the optimal utilization of our existing capacities and their further expansion."

