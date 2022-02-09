Jenoptik FY21 Preliminary Total Revenue Rises; Expects Further Profitable Growth In 2022

(RTTNews) - Jenoptik AG (JNPKF.PK), a German integrated photonics company, reported that its preliminary total revenue for fiscal year 2021 rose to 895 million euros from prior year's 767.2 million euros.

Revenue from continuing operations was 750 million euros, an increase of around 22 percent from the prior year.

Total EBITDA was 177 million euros compared to 111.6 million euros in the previous year.

Jenoptik said it is confident to achieve further profitable growth in the fiscal year 2022.

As part of its new set-up, Jenoptik will manage its core photonics business in the two new divisions, Advanced Photonic Solutions and Smart Mobility Solutions. The non-photonic activities will in future operate under separate brands within the Jenoptik Group (Hommel, Prodomax, INTEROB).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.