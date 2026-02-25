Jenoptik (BIT:1JEN) Price Target Increased by 14.23% to 29.46

The average one-year price target for Jenoptik (BIT:1JEN) has been revised to €29.46 / share. This is an increase of 14.23% from the prior estimate of €25.79 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €24.79 to a high of €35.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.02% from the latest reported closing price of €26.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jenoptik. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 18.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1JEN is 0.12%, an increase of 15.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.60% to 5,555K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 725K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares , representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1JEN by 0.35% over the last quarter.

ROBO - ROBO Global(R) Robotics and Automation Index ETF holds 617K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 577K shares , representing an increase of 6.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1JEN by 3.05% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 610K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 447K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1JEN by 1.88% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 354K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1JEN by 1.55% over the last quarter.

