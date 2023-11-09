Jenoptik AG Q3 Profit Rises; Revenue Up 5.2%

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Jenoptik AG (JNPKF.PK) reported that its third-quarter earnings after tax increased to 21.5 million euros from 18.2 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.38 euros compared o 0.30 euros. Third quarter revenue was 263.8 million euros, an increase of 5.2% from prior year. Order intake was 288.4 million euros, an increase of 4.5%.

For the first nine months of 2023, earnings after tax grew by 30.8 percent to 54.2 million euros. Earnings per share improved to 0.94 euros from 0.71 euros. EBITDA margin improved to 18.6 percent from 16.9 percent. Revenue increased by 10.1 percent to 768.7 million euros. The Executive Board of JENOPTIK AG confirmed the revenue forecast of 1.05 billion euros to 1.10 billion euros for the full year 2023. The company increased the BITDA margin guidance to around 19.5 percent, compared to the previous guidance of 19.0 to 19.5 percent.

