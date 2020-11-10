Jenoptik AG Q3 Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Jenoptik AG (JNPKF.PK) reported third quarter profit after tax of 13.9 million euros compared to 20.1 million euros, a year ago. Earnings per share was 0.24 euros compared to 0.35 euros. EBIT adjusted declined to 20.0 million euros from 26.5 million euros.

Third quarter adjusted revenue was 176.1 million euros, a decline of 15.3 percent from prior year. Order intake, adjusted, was at 177.0 million euros, flat with last year.

For 2020, including TRIOPTICS, the company expects revenue to come in at between 755 and 775 million euros, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.0 to 15.5 percent, excluding PPA impacts arising from the acquisition of TRIOPTICS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.