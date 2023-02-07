Jennison Associates Increases Position in Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

Fintel reports that Jennison Associates has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.73MM shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2014 they reported 2.80MM shares and 3.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 140.16% and an increase in total ownership of 3.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.86% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Summit Hotel Properties is $9.49. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 11.86% from its latest reported closing price of $8.48.

The projected annual revenue for Summit Hotel Properties is $778MM, an increase of 27.51%. The projected annual EPS is $0.18.

Fund Sentiment

There are 457 funds or institutions reporting positions in Summit Hotel Properties. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 5.38%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:INN is 0.0761%, an increase of 3.2564%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 121,810K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,861,966 shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,511,455 shares, representing an increase of 4.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INN by 1.81% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 4,983,270 shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,666,561 shares, representing an increase of 6.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INN by 7.88% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,851,483 shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,879,645 shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INN by 31.78% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 3,493,733 shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,223,282 shares, representing an increase of 7.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INN by 31.27% over the last quarter.

DEVLX - Delaware Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,468,700 shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Summit Hotel Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of February 23, 2021, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

