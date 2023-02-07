Jennison Associates Increases Position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings (BRDG)

Fintel reports that Jennison Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.85MM shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG). This represents 9.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.02MM shares and 8.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 40.94% and an increase in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.41% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bridge Investment Group Holdings is $18.79. The forecasts range from a low of $13.64 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 26.41% from its latest reported closing price of $14.86.

The projected annual revenue for Bridge Investment Group Holdings is $411MM, a decrease of 45.56%. The projected annual EPS is $1.15, a decrease of 19.19%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bridge Investment Group Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.87%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BRDG is 0.1802%, an increase of 3.3080%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.77% to 21,478K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Burgundy Asset Management holds 2,267,156 shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,481,309 shares, representing a decrease of 9.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRDG by 1.22% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,563,197 shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,542,813 shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRDG by 11.03% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 1,526,665 shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,532,873 shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRDG by 5.00% over the last quarter.

FSGRX - Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds 1,410,600 shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,393,300 shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRDG by 0.32% over the last quarter.

Conversant Capital holds 1,367,626 shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,367,926 shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRDG by 3.91% over the last quarter.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Declares $0.27 Dividend

Bridge Investment Group Holdings said on November 8, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2022 received the payment on December 16, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $14.86 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.27%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.95%, the lowest has been 3.81%, and the highest has been 8.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.15 (n=56).

The current dividend yield is 2.02 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bridge is a leading, vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $26 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2021. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select U.S. real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

