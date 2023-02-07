Jennison Associates Cuts Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)

Fintel reports that Jennison Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.28MM shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.19MM shares and 7.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.59% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.92% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is $12.58. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 83.92% from its latest reported closing price of $6.84.

The projected annual revenue for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is $767MM, an increase of 7.67%. The projected annual EPS is $0.44, an increase of 33.57%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 339 funds or institutions reporting positions in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.17%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GLDD is 0.1383%, a decrease of 32.7413%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.63% to 72,088K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Franklin Resources holds 5,521,929 shares representing 8.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,783,514 shares, representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLDD by 39.34% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,900,693 shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,091,750 shares, representing a decrease of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLDD by 44.08% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,045,810 shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,629,236 shares, representing an increase of 13.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLDD by 29.00% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,728,112 shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,776,216 shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLDD by 39.40% over the last quarter.

Harvey Partners holds 2,716,000 shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,762,500 shares, representing an increase of 35.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLDD by 40.69% over the last quarter.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Background Information

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Background Information

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (“Great Lakes” or the “Company”) is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States. In addition, the Company has a long history of performing significant international projects. The Company employs experienced civil, ocean and mechanical engineering staff in its estimating, production and project management functions. In its over 130-year history, the Company has never failed to complete a marine project. Great Lakes has a disciplined training program for engineers that ensures experienced-based performance as they advance through Company operations. The Company’s Incident-and Injury-Free® (IIF®) safety management program is integrated into all aspects of the company’s culture. The company’s commitment to the IIF® culture promotes a work environment where employee safety is paramount. Great Lakes also owns and operates the largest and most diverse fleet in the U.S. dredging industry, comprised of over 200 specialized vessels.

