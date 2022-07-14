Jennifer Rumsey Becomes Cummins First Woman CEO

(RTTNews) - Cummins Inc. (CMI), a maker of diesel and alternative fuel engines, said on Thursday that it has promoted Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Rumsey as new Chief Executive Officer with effect from August 1.

Tom Linebarger will end his term as CEO and will assume the role of Chairman of the Board and Executive Chairman.

Jennifer, the first woman to be CEO of Cummins, will also continue her present role as President.

Since taking on the role of COO in March 2021, Jennifer has overseen Cummins' global operations. In February, she was also elected to the Board.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.