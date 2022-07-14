Markets
CMI

Jennifer Rumsey Becomes Cummins First Woman CEO

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cummins Inc. (CMI), a maker of diesel and alternative fuel engines, said on Thursday that it has promoted Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Rumsey as new Chief Executive Officer with effect from August 1.

Tom Linebarger will end his term as CEO and will assume the role of Chairman of the Board and Executive Chairman.

Jennifer, the first woman to be CEO of Cummins, will also continue her present role as President.

Since taking on the role of COO in March 2021, Jennifer has overseen Cummins' global operations. In February, she was also elected to the Board.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular