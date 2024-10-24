Jencay Capital Acquires Stake in Medical Developments

Medical Developments International Limited (AU:MVP) has released an update.

Jencay Capital Pty Limited has become a substantial shareholder in Medical Developments International Limited, acquiring a 5.38% voting power through 6,056,704 ordinary shares. This significant investment, completed between June and October 2024 for a consideration of AUD$895,620.30, marks Jencay’s active interest in the medical company, potentially impacting its stock dynamics.

