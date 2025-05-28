Jena Acquisition Corporation II Prices Initial Public Offering of 20 Million Units at $10.00 Each

Jena Acquisition Corporation II priced its IPO of 20 million units at $10, listing on NYSE as "JENA.U" on May 29, 2025.

Jena Acquisition Corporation II announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20 million units at $10.00 each, which will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "JENA.U" starting May 29, 2025. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and a right to receive a fraction of a share upon completing a business combination. The Class A shares and rights are expected to begin separate trading within 52 days under the symbols "JENA" and "JENA.R." Santander is the sole book-runner for the offering, which includes a 45-day option for the underwriter to purchase additional units. The company is structured to pursue business combinations across various industries, leveraging the expertise of its management team. The offering is set to close on May 30, 2025, pending customary conditions.

Jena Acquisition Corporation II successfully priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 20,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit, indicating strong market interest.

The company's units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “JENA.U,” enhancing its visibility and credibility in the market.

The offering includes a 45-day over-allotment option for the underwriter, allowing for potential additional capital if demand exceeds initial expectations.

The formation of the company as a blank check entity with experienced co-founders positions it to capitalize on strategic business combinations, potentially leading to growth and value creation for investors.

The press release indicates that the completion of the initial public offering is subject to customary closing conditions, which introduces uncertainty about whether the offering will actually be finalized.

The mention of forward-looking statements and the lack of assurance regarding the terms of the offering may lead to investor skepticism and concerns about the company's stability.

The company is described as a "blank check company," which can imply a lack of clear operational plans or business strategies, raising concerns for potential investors about the company's direction.

LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jena Acquisition Corporation II (“Jena II” or the “Company”) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and trade under the ticker symbol “JENA.U” beginning May 29, 2025. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one right entitling the holder thereof to receive one-twentieth of one Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination. The Class A ordinary shares and rights comprising the units are expected to begin separate trading no later than the 52



nd



day following this date. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and rights are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “JENA” and “JENA.R,” respectively.





Santander is acting as sole book-running manager. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.





The offering was made by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Santander US Capital Markets LLC, 437 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, Attention: ECM Syndicate, by email at



equity-syndicate@santander.us



, or by telephone at 833-818-1602.





A registration statement relating to the securities became effective on May 28, 2025. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering is expected to close on May 30, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.







About Jena Acquisition Corporation II







The Company is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination in any business or industry, it intends to capitalize on the ability of its management team and initially focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that can benefit from its co-founder and Chairman William P. Foley, II’s and its co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Richard N. Massey’s historical areas of business expertise. W. Dabbs Cavin, Dexter Fowler and Tim Hsia will be serving as board members.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s preliminary prospectus for the Company’s offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website,



www.sec.gov



. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Investor Contact:







Richard N. Massey





CEO







jenaacquisition.com













