Jena Acquisition Corporation II Announces Trading of Class A Shares and Rights Separately Starting July 21, 2025

Jena Acquisition Corporation II announces separate trading for Class A shares and rights, starting July 21, 2025.

Jena Acquisition Corporation II announced that starting July 21, 2025, investors can trade the Company's Class A ordinary shares and rights separately from the units sold in its initial public offering. The separated shares and rights will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "JENA" and "JENA.R," while the unseparated units will continue trading under "JENA.U." The Company, structured as a blank check entity, aims to pursue a business combination in various industries, leveraging the expertise of its management team, particularly that of co-founders William P. Foley, II and Richard N. Massey. The press release also includes a disclaimer about forward-looking statements and emphasizes that actual results may differ from expectations.

Potential Positives

Commencement of separate trading for Class A ordinary shares and rights, increasing the flexibility and liquidity for investors.

Increased visibility and potential investor interest with new trading symbols on the NYSE (“JENA” for shares and “JENA.R” for rights).

The structure allows investors to choose their preferred investment strategy by separating units into different trading components.

The company’s intent to leverage its management team's expertise may enhance its ability to identify promising merger or acquisition opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of trading separations may indicate a lack of strong initial interest or confidence in the units as a whole, raising concerns about investor sentiment.

The presence of numerous forward-looking statements suggests uncertainty regarding the company's future performance and potential business combinations, which may deter risk-averse investors.

The reminder of regulatory requirements and potential legal limitations could indicate challenges in executing their business strategy, impacting market perception negatively.

FAQ

When can I trade the Class A shares and rights of Jena Acquisition Corporation II?

Beginning July 21, 2025, holders can trade Class A shares and rights separately.

What symbols will the Class A shares and rights trade under?

The Class A ordinary shares will trade under "JENA" and the rights under "JENA.R".

Will the units still be available for trading?

Yes, units not separated will continue to trade under the symbol "JENA.U".

What is the main purpose of Jena Acquisition Corporation II?

The Company aims to effect a merger or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Are there any risks associated with forward-looking statements?

Yes, actual results could differ materially from forward-looking statements due to various factors.

New York, NY, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jena Acquisition Corporation II (NYSE: JENA.U) (the “



Company



”) announced today that, commencing July 21, 2025, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and rights included in the units. The Class A ordinary shares and rights that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “JENA” and “JENA.R,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “JENA.U.”





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Jena Acquisition Corporation II







The Company is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination in any business or industry, it intends to capitalize on the ability of its management team and initially focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that can benefit from its co-founder and Chairman William P. Foley, II’s and its co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Richard N. Massey’s historical areas of business expertise.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“



SEC



”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.







Company Contact







Jena Acquisition Corporation II





Richard N. Massey, CEO







jenaacquisition.com





