Jemapete Christopher J Cuts Stake in Blue Biofuels (BIOF)

Fintel reports that Jemapete Christopher J has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.60MM shares of Blue Biofuels, Inc. (BIOF). This represents 0.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 16.68MM shares and 4.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 84.41% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Biofuels. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BIOF is 0.0002%, a decrease of 37.9311%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 30K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

MAI Capital Management holds 20,000 shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Strategic Wealth Designers holds 10,000 shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

