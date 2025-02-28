JEMA Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the JEMA ETF (Symbol: JEMA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.64, changing hands as low as $38.04 per share. JEMA shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JEMA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JEMA's low point in its 52 week range is $34.80 per share, with $42.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.22.

