JEMA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the JEMA ETF (Symbol: JEMA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.88, changing hands as high as $35.94 per share. JEMA shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JEMA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JEMA's low point in its 52 week range is $30.44 per share, with $47.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.88.

