Jeld-Wen price target lowered to $10 from $13 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley lowered the firm’s price target on Jeld-Wen (JELD) to $10 from $13 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares following the earnings report. The company faces a wide array of pressures beginning with end market softness along with sharp pressure on mix and a customer loss, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on JELD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.