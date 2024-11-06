Jeld-Wen price target lowered to $10 from $13 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley lowered the firm’s price target on Jeld-Wen (JELD) to $10 from $13 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares following the earnings report. The company faces a wide array of pressures beginning with end market softness along with sharp pressure on mix and a customer loss, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
