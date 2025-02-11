JELD-WEN (JELD) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from JELD-WEN (JELD) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.07 per share, indicating a decline of 118.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $843.77 million, representing a decrease of 17.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 22.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific JELD-WEN metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Europe' to come in at $229.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- North America' should come in at $614.54 million. The estimate points to a change of -17.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- North America' of $41.60 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $94.20 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Europe' reaching $8.15 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15.50 million.



Shares of JELD-WEN have experienced a change of +3.9% in the past month compared to the +4.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), JELD is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

