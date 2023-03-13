JELD-WEN Holding (JELD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc (Symbol: JELD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.31, changing hands as low as $12.26 per share. JELD-WEN Holding Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JELD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JELD's low point in its 52 week range is $8.38 per share, with $24.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.38.

