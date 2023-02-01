JELD-WEN Holding (JELD) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc (Symbol: JELD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.11, changing hands as high as $13.16 per share. JELD-WEN Holding Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JELD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JELD's low point in its 52 week range is $8.38 per share, with $24.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.06.

