JELD-WEN Holding (JELD) Price Target Increased by 9.35% to 20.29

The average one-year price target for JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) has been revised to 20.29 / share. This is an increase of 9.35% from the prior estimate of 18.56 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.34% from the latest reported closing price of 18.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in JELD-WEN Holding. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 5.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JELD is 0.15%, a decrease of 2.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.51% to 96,497K shares. The put/call ratio of JELD is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 13,950K shares representing 16.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 8,837K shares representing 10.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,149K shares, representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 20.26% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 7,488K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,628K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 23.45% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 7,347K shares representing 8.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,636K shares, representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 16.29% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,289K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,851K shares, representing an increase of 13.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 43.40% over the last quarter.

JELD-WEN Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JELD-WEN, founded in 1960, is one of the world's largest door and window manufacturers, operating manufacturing facilities in 20 countries located primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN designs, produces and distributes an extensive range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for use in the new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. JELD-WEN is a recognized leader in manufacturing energy-efficient products and has been an ENERGY STAR® Partner since 1998. Our products are marketed globally under the JELD-WEN® brand, along with several market-leading regional brands such as Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Trend® in Australia.

