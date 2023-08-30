JELD-WEN Holding (JELD) Price Target Increased by 5.28% to 17.22

The average one-year price target for JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) has been revised to 17.22 / share. This is an increase of 5.28% from the prior estimate of 16.36 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.62 to a high of 22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.28% from the latest reported closing price of 15.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in JELD-WEN Holding. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JELD is 0.15%, an increase of 22.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.90% to 92,125K shares. The put/call ratio of JELD is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 13,950K shares representing 16.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 9,294K shares representing 10.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,312K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 36.24% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 7,647K shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,162K shares, representing a decrease of 6.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 28.34% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 7,628K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,597K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 40.39% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,028K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,115K shares, representing an increase of 30.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 90.05% over the last quarter.

JELD-WEN Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JELD-WEN, founded in 1960, is one of the world's largest door and window manufacturers, operating manufacturing facilities in 20 countries located primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN designs, produces and distributes an extensive range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for use in the new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. JELD-WEN is a recognized leader in manufacturing energy-efficient products and has been an ENERGY STAR® Partner since 1998. Our products are marketed globally under the JELD-WEN® brand, along with several market-leading regional brands such as Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Trend® in Australia.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.