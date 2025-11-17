JELD-WEN Holding (JELD) Price Target Decreased by 21.44% to 3.74

The average one-year price target for JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) has been revised to $3.74 / share. This is a decrease of 21.44% from the prior estimate of $4.76 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.27 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 83.17% from the latest reported closing price of $2.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in JELD-WEN Holding. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 5.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JELD is 0.05%, an increase of 17.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.44% to 92,696K shares. The put/call ratio of JELD is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 16,626K shares representing 19.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,218K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 33.50% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 4,045K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,589K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,100K shares , representing an increase of 13.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 6.05% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,249K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,057K shares , representing an increase of 5.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 24.67% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,054K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,404K shares , representing an increase of 21.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JELD by 7.09% over the last quarter.

